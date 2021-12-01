Raymond James Cuts Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Price Target to $13.00

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 84.14% from the company’s previous close.

MESA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

MESA opened at $7.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $253.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 708.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

