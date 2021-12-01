Raymond James Cuts Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Price Target to $13.00

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 84.14% from the company’s previous close.
MESA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.
MESA opened at $7.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $253.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Mesa Air Group Company Profile
Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
