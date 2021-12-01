Investors Purchase Large Volume of Conduent Call Options (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 12,737 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,645% compared to the average daily volume of 464 call options.

CNDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Conduent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 473,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 32,873 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.78 and a beta of 1.89. Conduent has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

