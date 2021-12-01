Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

MBT stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

