American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at National Bankshares

National Bankshares started coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AHOTF. TD Securities began coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHOTF opened at $3.07 on Monday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

