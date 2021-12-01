Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

EQNR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.94.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $25.06 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

