Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
EQNR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.94.
Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $25.06 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.
Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.