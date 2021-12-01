Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CAIXY opened at $0.83 on Monday. CaixaBank has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

