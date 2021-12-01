Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $367.29

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 367.29 ($4.80) and traded as high as GBX 402.80 ($5.26). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 400.40 ($5.23), with a volume of 1,329,155 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Beazley from GBX 458 ($5.98) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 429 ($5.60) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 444.11 ($5.80).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 10.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 395.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 367.29.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

