Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Neil Manser Acquires 55 Shares

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) insider Neil Manser acquired 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £148.50 ($194.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 260.80 ($3.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 342.10 ($4.47). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 284.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 293.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.25.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 396 ($5.17) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 344 ($4.49) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 331 ($4.32) to GBX 367 ($4.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 333.71 ($4.36).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.