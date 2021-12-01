Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $281.97

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 281.97 ($3.68) and traded as high as GBX 287 ($3.75). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 275 ($3.59), with a volume of 65,951 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 289.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 281.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £412.90 million and a P/E ratio of 9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 47.80, a current ratio of 49.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94.

Chesnara Company Profile (LON:CSN)

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

