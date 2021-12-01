Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.78

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.78 and traded as high as $4.87. Net 1 UEPS Technologies shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 39,717 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.75 million, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G.B. Meyer acquired 104,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $587,402.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 199.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 56,166 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS)

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

