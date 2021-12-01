Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Short Interest Down 32.0% in November

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,800 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the October 31st total of 217,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNEYF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.