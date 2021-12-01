Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 121.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NRDS. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NRDS stock opened at $18.08 on Monday. Nerdwallet has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $34.44.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

