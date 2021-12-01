Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $31.69 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

