The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) PT Set at $95.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) has been assigned a $95.00 price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.22% from the stock’s previous close.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.94.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $80.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.19. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $55.63 and a one year high of $91.39. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.82 and a beta of 1.01.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.