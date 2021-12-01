Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to “Buy”

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $114.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RY. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.15.

NYSE:RY opened at $99.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $141.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $79.82 and a 12 month high of $108.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RY. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $907,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.4% in the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 77,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 18.6% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

