Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $16.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23. Bowman Consulting Group has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $18.83.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $280,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

