American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) PT Raised to C$4.00

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities assumed coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 price target for the company. National Bankshares assumed coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.00.

Shares of TSE HOT.UN opened at C$3.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$309.07 million and a P/E ratio of -11.26. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.00 and a 1 year high of C$4.84.

In related news, Director Robert Francis O’neill acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.00 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 860,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,441,396.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

