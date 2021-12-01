Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$64.00 at National Bankshares

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Dollarama to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.70.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$55.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.70. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$46.56 and a 52-week high of C$60.87. The stock has a market cap of C$16.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$56.56.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollarama news, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.50, for a total value of C$339,000.00. Also, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.55, for a total transaction of C$287,113.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,517,515.77. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,052 shares of company stock valued at $6,917,330.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.