Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $135.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.39% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPF opened at $115.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.87. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $68.07 and a 1 year high of $122.54.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

