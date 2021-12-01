CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $90.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $88.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.66% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CONE. BMO Capital Markets lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.35.

CONE opened at $89.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 217.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $89.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.23.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CyrusOne by 62.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after buying an additional 1,322,792 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in CyrusOne by 33,122.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,126,000 after buying an additional 877,419 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at $50,958,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 371.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,698,000 after purchasing an additional 580,497 shares during the period.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

