DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of DMG Blockchain Solutions, Inc. (OTC:DMGGF) fell 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.91. 479,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,416,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on shares of DMG Blockchain Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.90.

DMG Blockchain Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of cryptocurrency and blockchain solutions. It manages, operates and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. The company was founded on April 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

