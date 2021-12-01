Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

DYNT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dynatronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT opened at $1.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of -0.22. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter. Dynatronics had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 18.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dynatronics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynatronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Dynatronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

