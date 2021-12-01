Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.45. Universal Technical Institute shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 86,831 shares trading hands.

UTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $275.73 million, a PE ratio of 420.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 97,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

