Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTHR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $93.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.15.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 41,348 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $126,938.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 18,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $56,803.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 60,680 shares of company stock valued at $185,321. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $677,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter valued at about $668,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 347.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 102,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.