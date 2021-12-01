Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Rating Increased to Overweight at Stephens

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was upgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $68.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $64.00. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TFC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.21.

TFC opened at $59.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 14.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $206,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,818,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,656,000 after buying an additional 31,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

