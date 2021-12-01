Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Global-e Online Put Options (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 6,629 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 326% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,555 put options.

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $83.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.54.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global-e Online will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GLBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Global-e Online by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,809,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Global-e Online by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,608,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,505,000 after purchasing an additional 445,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,897,000. Institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

