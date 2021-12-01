Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) Shares Down 5%

Chesswood Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWWF)’s share price dropped 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

Several brokerages have commented on CHWWF. Raymond James upped their price target on Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chesswood Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34.

Chesswood Group Ltd. is a financial services company, which engages in the commercial equipment finance. It operates through U.S. Equipment Financing and Canada Equipment Financing. The U.S. Equipment Financing segment involves in a small-ticket equipment leasing and lending to small and medium-sized businesses.

