Investors Purchase Large Volume of Semtech Put Options (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,433 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 889% compared to the typical volume of 347 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.27.

In related news, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 8,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $678,658.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $215,733.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,563.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Semtech by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after buying an additional 853,082 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Semtech by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 848,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,126,000 after purchasing an additional 517,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Semtech by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,148,000 after purchasing an additional 502,872 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,329,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Semtech by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,227,000 after purchasing an additional 411,081 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $85.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.08, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

