Aldeyra Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 18,039 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,205% compared to the average volume of 1,382 call options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,903,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,332,000 after purchasing an additional 847,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,133,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,498,000 after purchasing an additional 710,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,696,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,551,000 after purchasing an additional 643,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.
Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Aldeyra Therapeutics
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
Further Reading: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.