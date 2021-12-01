Aldeyra Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 18,039 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,205% compared to the average volume of 1,382 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,903,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,332,000 after purchasing an additional 847,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,133,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,498,000 after purchasing an additional 710,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,696,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,551,000 after purchasing an additional 643,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $445.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 20.66, a current ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.