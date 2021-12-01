Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) Trading Down 0.4%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 2,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 31,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on private companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

