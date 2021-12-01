BWS Financial Increases Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target to $125.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BWS Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.32% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $87.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day moving average is $77.34. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $198,855.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,757 shares of company stock worth $2,578,934. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

