Star Equity (STRR) vs. Its Competitors Financial Review

Star Equity (NASDAQ: STRR) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Star Equity to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Star Equity alerts:

This table compares Star Equity and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $78.16 million -$6.46 million 30.63 Star Equity Competitors $1.05 billion $99.22 million 12.41

Star Equity’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Star Equity. Star Equity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Star Equity has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Equity’s competitors have a beta of 18.82, indicating that their average stock price is 1,782% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Star Equity and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 0 0 1 0 3.00 Star Equity Competitors 235 948 1777 38 2.54

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 35.09%. Given Star Equity’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Star Equity has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Star Equity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Star Equity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Star Equity and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity 1.34% -36.15% -9.11% Star Equity Competitors -280.71% -20.29% -14.24%

Summary

Star Equity competitors beat Star Equity on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center. The Diagnostic Imaging segment sells its internally developed solid-state gamma cameras, imaging systems, and camera maintenance contracts. The Building and Construction segment generates revenue from the lease of commercial properties and equipment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.