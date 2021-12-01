Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) to Hold

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OVID. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73. Ovid Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $228.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.71.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 585,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 373,312 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 257,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 53,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

