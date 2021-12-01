Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.05 Million

Brokerages expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) to report sales of $93.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Points International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.00 million and the lowest is $90.10 million. Points International posted sales of $56.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year sales of $347.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $345.00 million to $350.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $412.75 million, with estimates ranging from $412.70 million to $412.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). Points International had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $86.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Points International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities upgraded Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

NASDAQ PCOM opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23. Points International has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $246.56 million, a PE ratio of -91.67 and a beta of 1.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the quarter. Points International accounts for approximately 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned about 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

