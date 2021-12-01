Lundin Gold Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) – Desjardins issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a report released on Thursday, November 25th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.71.

TSE LUG opened at C$10.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$9.11 and a 12 month high of C$12.93. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 10.07.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.