Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.20.

SFIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

In other news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,322,421.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Slate Path Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 1,001.9% during the 2nd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,534,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,320 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,730 shares during the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,989 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -248.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.01. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.