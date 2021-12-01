William Blair Comments on Medtronic plc’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. William Blair also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MDT. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.05.

Shares of MDT opened at $106.70 on Monday. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $106.59 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.