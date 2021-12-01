RLX Technology (RLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RLX stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69. RLX Technology has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $35.00.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in RLX Technology by 359.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 380.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 62,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 91.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,754,000 after buying an additional 2,880,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.