Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) PT Lowered to $113.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $116.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.30.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $85.94 on Monday. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $75.42 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.13.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,929,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,997,000 after acquiring an additional 536,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,766 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

