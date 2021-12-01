Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) PT Lowered to $113.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $116.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.49% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.30.
Shares of NYSE PM opened at $85.94 on Monday. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $75.42 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,929,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,997,000 after acquiring an additional 536,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,766 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.
