Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $81.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on CP. Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.81.
Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $70.03 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $64.19 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 413.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 83,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 67,149 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 331.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 143,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 393.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,184,000 after purchasing an additional 634,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,555,000 after buying an additional 611,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 105,980 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
