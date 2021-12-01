Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $81.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CP. Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.81.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $70.03 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $64.19 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 413.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 83,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 67,149 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 331.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 143,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 393.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,184,000 after purchasing an additional 634,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,555,000 after buying an additional 611,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 105,980 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

