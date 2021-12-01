Citigroup Upgrades TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) to Buy

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

TJX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.15.

TJX stock opened at $69.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,157 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 412,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

