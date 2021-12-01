ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively to middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp., is based in WESTBURY, N.Y. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on ACRES Commercial Realty from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered ACRES Commercial Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

ACR opened at $13.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 263.52 and a quick ratio of 263.53. ACRES Commercial Realty has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $18.43.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.64). ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 104.89% and a return on equity of 1.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACRES Commercial Realty will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,336,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 82,174 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $2,582,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

