GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Stock Price Down 0.6%

GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOLD) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.63 and last traded at C$1.66. 180,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 257,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.67.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.30 price objective on shares of GoldMining in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$248.57 million and a PE ratio of 2.77.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

