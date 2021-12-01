Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) to “Buy”

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, CJS Securities cut ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

NYSE:ATIP opened at $3.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

