Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF)

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EUXTF. HSBC cut Euronext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

EUXTF opened at $98.10 on Monday. Euronext has a 1-year low of $95.05 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.22 and a 200-day moving average of $111.15.

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

