Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Gap, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of GAP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $1.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GAP’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

GPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on GAP from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $16.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. GAP has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,404 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 641,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 222,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. GAP’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

