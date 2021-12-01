Oppenheimer Comments on Deere & Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Deere & Company in a report released on Friday, November 26th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.18.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $345.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $347.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $250.54 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 3.7% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

