Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Short Interest Update

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,500 shares, an increase of 128.2% from the October 31st total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology alerts:

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of wind turbine. It operates through the following segments: Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturing and Sales; Wind Power Services; Wind Farm Development; and Others. The Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturing and Sales segment engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of wind turbine generators, and wind power components.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.