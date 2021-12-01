Dycom Industries, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will earn $1.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DY. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $93.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.20 and a 200 day moving average of $75.68. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,130,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,223,000 after purchasing an additional 574,190 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 68,745.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 444,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,634,000 after purchasing an additional 443,407 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,569,000 after purchasing an additional 440,884 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,440,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 973,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,546,000 after purchasing an additional 245,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.