First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXG) Stock Price Down 3.1%

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXG)’s share price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.23 and last traded at $24.23. Approximately 3,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 3,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.